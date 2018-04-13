Deaths in Louth - Friday 13 April, 2018

The death has occurred of Stephen Harmon of North Hampton, England and formerly of Ballybailie, Ardee

Peacefully. Stephen is predeceased by his parents Patrick and Molly, his brother John. Stephen will be sadly missed by his sisters and brothers Mary (Smith), Anne (Ramasarran), Phyllis (Mitten), Pat, Jim and Thomas, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11 o'clock in St. Catherine's Church, Ballapousta. Burial of ashes afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

May He Rest In Peace

Family Flowers Only Please

The death has occurred of Patrick (Billy) Lindon of Courtbane, Shelagh, Dundalk and Crossmaglen, Armagh

Peacefully at Our Lady Of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda with his loving family by his side. Devoted husband of Eileen. Cherished father of Teresa and Brian. Dear brother of Rose. Billy will repose at his home from 12 noon on Friday afternoon. Funeral on Saturday April 14th leaving at 10.30am to The Sacred Heart Church, Shelagh arriving for 11am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, son, daughter, sister, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces and many friends and neighbours.

The death has occurred of Olive Martin of Fatima Drive, Dundalk

Peacefully at the home of her dear sister Majella surrounded by her heartbroken family after a long illness. Beloved daughter of the late Maura and Paul, cherished sister of Briege, Mary, Paul, Leo, Gerard, Pauline, Anthony, Elaine, Marcia, Loretta and Majella. Olive will be forever missed and forever remembered by her loving sisters, brothers, sister-in-law Katie, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, extended family, neighbours, friends and by all who knew and loved her.

Reposing at the home of her sister Majella Brodigan, Grey Acre Road, Donaghmore, Kilkerley today, Thursday, from 6pm. Removal on Sunday afternoon at 1.15pm driving to Fatima Drive arriving for 1.40pm proceeding on foot to St. Joseph's Church, Fatima, arriving for Funeral Mass at 2pm, burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. House Private on Sunday.