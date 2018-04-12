New solicitors' firm opens in Dundalk

Dundalk solicitor, Eimear Hall has opened her own solicitors’ firm in the heart of the town centre.

Located at 8 Jocelyn Street, Dundalk, the offices are located beside her parents’ antique shop, Hall's Curio Shop.

The Halls are a long established Dundalk family and have been trading in one form or another from this location for in excess of 100 years.

The new firm is called Eimear Hall & Co. and will deal with all areas of general legal practice with a particular emphasis on litigation, family law and property matters.

Eimear hopes to provide an efficient, professional and reliable service and hopes that her many years of experience working in Dundalk and her wide variety of contacts, will help to establish and grow her new business.

In addition, Eimear was appointed as a Notary Public for the town of Dundalk and counties of Louth, Meath and Monaghan by the Chief Justice of Ireland, Mrs Susan Denham in 2016 and is the only female Notary Public in Dundalk.

Eimear is a former student of St. Vincents and has a law degree from University College Cork and a Masters from Queens University Belfast.

She qualified as a solicitor in 2001 having trained with local firm MacGuill & Company.

She subsequently worked with a number of local firms before she made the decision to set up her own practice.

She is married to Tony Curran who is a civil engineer employed by ABP Food Group .

They have three children, Oisin (7), Aoife (6) and Fionn (3) and reside in Blackrock.

Eimear is a board member of the Louth Volunteer Centre and is also an active member for her local community.