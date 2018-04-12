Deaths in Louth - Thursday 12 April, 2018

The death has occurred of Stephen Harmon of North Hampton, England and formerly of Ballybailie, Ardee

Peacefully. Stephen is predeceased by his parents Patrick and Molly, his brother John. Stephen will be sadly missed by his sisters and brothers Mary (Smith), Anne (Ramasarran), Phyllis (Mitten), Pat, Jim and Thomas, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11am in St. Catherine's Church, Ballapousta. Burial of ashes afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

May He Rest In Peace

Family Flowers Only Please

The death has occurred of Cathy Duffy of 572 Ashling Park, Coxs Demesne, Dundalk

Peacefully at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her baby son Christopher, parents Peter and Alice (Allie), Cathy will be sadly missed by her heartbroken daughters Michelle, Rachel and Courtney, grandchildren Rebekah, Allie, Kai and Scarlett, sons-in-law Gavin and Barry, Peter Stewart, extended family relatives, wonderfull friends and neighbours.

Reposing at the family residence Ashling Park, from Thursday morning 11am to 8pm, Removal on Friday morning at 10.30am proceeding on foot to the entrance on the Castletown Road then driving to Saint Nicholas' Church arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in Saint Patrick's Cemetery, Dundalk.

May She Rest In Peace

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Bess) Kieran (née McDonnell) of Kilcroney, Readypenny, Dundalk

Suddenly, in her 92nd year, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Joe and dear mother of Mary (McCabe), Brendan, Helen (Lennon), Joe, Michael, Linda (McArdle) and John. She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing sons, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother Michael, sister Rosaleen, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, and friends.

Reposing at home (Eircode A91 HA21) from 8pm on Wednesday and from 11am on Thursday. Removal on Friday at 10am, to St. Mary's Church, Knockbridge, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

May She Rest in Peace

House private on Friday morning, please

The death has occurred of Olive Martin of Fatima Drive, Dundalk

Peacefully at the home of her dear sister Majella surrounded by her heartbroken family after a long illness. Beloved daughter of the late Maura and Paul, cherished sister of Briege, Mary, Paul, Leo, Gerard, Pauline, Anthony, Elaine, Marcia, Loretta and Majella. Olive will be forever missed and forever remembered by her loving sisters, brothers, sister-in-law Katie, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, extended family, neighbours, friends and by all who knew and loved her.

The death has occurred of Ellen McDonagh of Drive 1, Muirhevnamor, Dundalk

Peacefully, in the kind and gentle care of the staff at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Ellen will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her children, extended family, neighbours and friends

Reposing at Dixons Funeral Home, Maxwell Row, Bridge Street, Dundalk today, Wednesday, between 6pm and 8pm and on Thursday afternoon between 2pm and 8pm. Removal on Friday morning at 10.30am to the Church of the Holy Family, Muirhevnamor, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Thereafter to Saint Patrick’s Cemetery for burial.

May She Rest In Peace

The death has occurred of Tony O'Callaghan of Liverpool, England and formerly of Fatima Drive, Dundalk

Predeceased by his parents Kevin and Stella. Tony will be sadly missed by his loving family, wife Gyen, sister Moira, uncle Dessie, aunt Bernadette, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family relatives and friends in Liverpool and his home town of Dundalk.

May She Rest In Peace

Funeral to take place in Liverpool.

The death has occurred of Kenneth Robert Pearson of Oyster Cove, Millgrange, Carlingford

Peacefully, in the tender and dedicated care of the staff of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Beloved husband of Anna and dear father of Justin and Sarah. He will be sadly missed by his wife, son, daughter, sister Maureen, daughter-in-law, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Funeral ceremony will be celebrated on Friday, April 13th at Dardistown Crematorium, Collinstown Cross, Dublin at 2pm. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Laura Lynn Childrens Hospice.

House private, please