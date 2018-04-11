FUNDRAISER
Dundalk Dog Rescue host pet-friendly charity walk on Carlingford Greenway this weekend
A scenic 8km walk awaits all who attend on Sunday
Dundalk Dog Rescue fundraiser
Dundalk Dog Rescue are holding a fundraiser walk this Sunday, April 15th.
It promises to be a beautiful, scenic 8k walk along the Carlingford Greenway.
Interested parties have been asked to meet at the Carlingford Marina at 11am.
Pets are also welcome on the day. A €20 donation is required to take part.
Walkers also have the option of raising money via a sponsorship card, which can be obtained from Dundalk Dog Rescue.
All proceeds will go towards Dundalk Dog Rescue's new centre in Dromiskin.
For more details see www.dundalkdogrescue.ie or email info@dundalkdogrescue.ie
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on