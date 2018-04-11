FUNDRAISER

Dundalk Dog Rescue host pet-friendly charity walk on Carlingford Greenway this weekend

A scenic 8km walk awaits all who attend on Sunday

Dundalk Dog Rescue are holding a fundraiser walk this Sunday, April 15th. 

It promises to be a beautiful, scenic 8k walk along the Carlingford Greenway. 

Interested parties have been asked to meet at the Carlingford Marina at 11am. 

Pets are also welcome on the day. A €20 donation is required to take part. 

Walkers also have the option of raising money via a sponsorship card, which can be obtained from Dundalk Dog Rescue. 

All proceeds will go towards Dundalk Dog Rescue's new centre in Dromiskin. 

For more details see www.dundalkdogrescue.ie or email info@dundalkdogrescue.ie 