PICTURES: Fury in Inniskeen at potholed state of roads

A local resident in Inniskeen has once again highlighted the potholed state of some of the roads in the area.

Sandra Hoey took to Facebook yesterday with a selection of images of roads in and around Inniskeen.

On the accompanying past she said:

"In and around the lovely picturesque Inniskeen Village, famous for being the home of one of Ireland's most celebrated Poets Patrick Kavanagh.

"Bus loads of tourists come to visit and at the minute, thanks to the maintainence, or should I say lack of it from Monaghan County Council, tourists might even find some of the original "Cart track's" mentioned by Kavanagh in his Poems.

"Potholes everywhere (and) we're paying road tax for this?"

Many agreed with Sandra's statement, with one commenting that they too had previously highlighted the issue.

"I posted photos like these two months ago (and it) made no difference," said one social media user. "The roads are just disappearing. You take your life in your hands driving out the Dundalk road out of the village."