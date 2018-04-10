Dundalk Photographic Society's annual exhibition to open this weekend

Dundalk Photographic Society's Annual Exhibition 2018 will take place at The Basement Gallery from Friday, April 13th.

The local Photographic Society’s annual exhibition continues a strong tradition and reputation for producing some of the most highly-regarded fine art, contemporary and traditional photographic works.

The competition element of the exhibition will this year be judged by Vicki Boulter from the UK.

The opening night takes place this Friday with a wine reception from 7pm.

The exhibition runs from April 14th through to April 28th.

For more information see: www.antain.ie/ or www.facebook.com/DundalkPhotographicSociety/