Problematic Louth County Council road sweeper makes a mess

A technical issue with a Louth County Council street sweeper saw dirt spewed all over the Dublin Road area in Dundalk town, last week’s Dundalk Municipal District meeting heard.

Sinn Féin councillor Anne Campbell raised the issue during last Tuesday’s meeting.

“It was spewing out dirt – all kinds of material – from Hill Street bridge all the way to the college. It completely destroyed the cycle lanes,” she said.

Council engineer Vincent Toner said there was an issue. “There was a problem with the sweeper,” he said. “It wasn’t working correctly.

“There was a definitive problem and it wasn’t acceptable. We rectified it,” he added.