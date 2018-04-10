Dundalk skeletal remains were discovered within mid-19th century wall foundations

The historical skeletal remains found during construction work on a house in Mary Street North, Dundalk in October 2017 were of a young adult discovered within the foundation trench of a 19th century wall.

Following a request from The Democrat, a spokesperson for the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht confirmed that the remains dated from around the mid-19th century and were "located within the foundation trench of a 19th century wall".

The spokesperson said they were unable to explain how the young person came to be buried within the foundation trench of a wall.

"The remains were located within the foundation trench of a 19th century wall”, the spokesperson stated. “Analysis of historical 6 inch mapping indicates that Mary Street developed between 1836 and 1870.

"This indicates that the burial dated from the mid-19th century. Specialist analysis of the teeth wear of the deceased also suggested a 19th century date which was further confirmed by the presence of Victorian pottery within relevant stratigraphic layers."