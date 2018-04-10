Deaths in Dundalk - Tuesday 10 April, 2018

The death has occurred of Maura Kilmartin (née McLoughlin) of Dundrum, Dublin and Dundalk

Beloved wife of the late Thomas (Tommy), dear mother of Catherine, mother-in-law of Gerard and grandmother of Cónall, Adam, Tomás and the late Mary Rebecca. Very sadly missed by her loving family, brother Paschal, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home on Wednesday evening from 4 pm to 7.30 pm. Removal on Thursday morning to the Church of The Holy Cross, Dundrum arriving for Funeral Mass at 10.30 am and afterwards to Deans Grange Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Mary Aikenhead Day Centre, Donnybrook.

May She Rest In Peace

The death has occurred of Thomas Smyth of Doolargy Avenue, Muirhevnamor, Dundalk

Suddenly at the Louth County Hospital. Predeceased by his dad Thomas (Rocky) and brother Garrett. He will be very sadly missed by his loving mother Anne (née Mooney), daughter Sophie, Aaliyah and Amy, their mum Susan, brothers Alan and Niall, sister Natasha, sister in-law Gaele, brother in-law Robert, nephews, nieces, uncles, aunts, extended family relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at the family residence 88 Doolargy Avenue, from Monday evening 7pm to 9pm and Tuesday morning 11am to 9pm. Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.40am proceeding on foot to The Church of The Holy Family arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial in Saint Patrick's Cemetery, Dundalk.

May He Rest In Peace