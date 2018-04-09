LOUTH WEATHER: Forecast for the week ahead

After several frankly miserable months of cold weather, is there hope on the horizon? Will Spring finally, spring into life?

Local social media weather guru Louth Weather is here to give you his thoughts on the forecast for the region for the week ahead.

"Monday sees a mix of cloud and some sunny spells. However showers in the Midlands will push our way late morning / afternoon. Light SE winds.

"Tuesday will be a dull damp day. Light rain will occur in the morning and may linger into the afternoon. Fresh NE winds.

"Wednesday and Thursday should be dry but cloudy. Light NE winds.

"Friday sees another cloudy day with some light rain at times.

"The weekend sees low pressure close by so generally unsettled with fresh SE winds and quite mild."



In other words - normal traditional Irish weather for this time of year... After all that's happened, we'll take that...