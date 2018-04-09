Dundalk Gardaí made 13 public order arrests in a one week period

13 public order arrests in one week

Dundalk Gardaí made 13 public order arrests from the period between Monday, April 2nd and Monday, April 9th.

Five people were arrested on “simple drug possession” charges.

The individuals were arrested in Blackrock, Muirhevnamor, The Crescent, the Armagh Road and Templetown in Carlingford.



CCTV system stolen from car

A CCTV system and a sum of cash were stolen from a parked car on Francis Street on Monday, April 2nd.

Gardaí said the “opportunistic” thief took the items from the car between 4:45pm and 5pm.

Dundalk Gardai are appealing for any witnesses who might have noticed the theft on the evening of April 2nd.



Templetown drugs raid

Gardaí seized pepper spray and a number of Xanax tablets from a house in Templetown, Carlingford on Friday, April 6th.

The individual was interviewed by Gardaí and a file is currently being prepared for the DPP.

Coe's Road burglary



A business was broken into on the Coe's Road on Friday, April 6th. Gardaí were passing the business at 1:30am when they noticed an alarm going off.

A male, who had forced the shutter open and had ransacked the premises, fled the scene on foot once Gardaí arrived.

Nothing was taken in the burglary.



Nintendo console stolen from car

A Nintendo portable game console was stolen from a car in Omeath.



The theft took place between 1:30 and 2:30 in the afternoon on April 7th.