Dundalk gardai raid 'grow house' in major drugs bust

Following a search of a house in Dundalk on Thursday, gardai discovered what is being described as a 'Grow House' containing 22 fully grown plants and a number of seedlings. 
 
They also uncovered a small amount of MDMA, Cocaine and Ecstacy (subject to analysis) along with cash to the value of approximately €30,000.
 
Investigations are ongoing.