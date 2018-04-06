Mind your mental health this April

At the beginning of every new month, I give you a few tips on some very simple things you can do to make a positive contribution towards your mental health because our mental health is something we need to look after day to day. So, here are some things you can think about doing in April…

Be Silly



Kids view the world with such wonder and excitement, don’t they? It’s amazing how spending time with a little person can cheer you up and change your perspective! If you are lucky enough to have some little ones in your life, go spend time with them, play their games, see the world the way they see it for a while!



Make a Happy List

How we think impacts how we feel. If you think negative thoughts, you’ll feel bad! So let’s flip reverse it and think happy thoughts! Write a list of some of the things that make you happy, make you smile, make you feel all warm and fuzzy! And put that list somewhere you can see it! Happy thoughts MAKE you happy!



Listen to Music

Music is not just “good for the soul” it’s good for your health! Music can stimulate our feel-good hormones, so if you’re in a bad mood, listen to your favourite song to cheer yourself up. Better yet, sing along. If you’re stressed, sit down, close your eyes and listen to some slow relaxing music.

Learn To Say No

If you’re a people pleaser like me and say ‘yes’ to everything and then get stressed and overwhelmed, well you need to learn how to say NO! Of course, I’m not saying you can’t do things for other people, but you can’t pour from an empty cup, so just pause before agreeing to do something and decide if it is really in the best interest of your health.



Lisa is a Nutrition and Health Coach based in Dundalk. Having used diet and lifestyle changes to help recover from physical and mental health challenges, Lisa is now on a mission to motivate others to live a healthier life.

See: www.lisadunbarhealth.com/ or follow Lisa at: www.facebook.com/lisadunbarhealth/