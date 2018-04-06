WATCH: On this day in 2010 One Direction superstar Niall Horan played in Dundalk

Before he became globally famous, One Direction superstar and now solo sensation Niall Horan played a little-remembered support gig in The Fairways Hotel in Dundalk on April 6th, 2010.

A very young and fresh-faced Horan was playing support to X-Factor 'superstar' Lloyd Daniel (who?).

Mr Horan has certainly gone on to bigger and better things since. But Dundalk got a look at him first anyway.

Take a look at the gig in The Fairways Hotel below.