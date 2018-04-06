WATCH: On this day in 2010 One Direction superstar Niall Horan played in Dundalk
One Directions superstar Niall Horan
Before he became globally famous, One Direction superstar and now solo sensation Niall Horan played a little-remembered support gig in The Fairways Hotel in Dundalk on April 6th, 2010.
A very young and fresh-faced Horan was playing support to X-Factor 'superstar' Lloyd Daniel (who?).
Mr Horan has certainly gone on to bigger and better things since. But Dundalk got a look at him first anyway.
Take a look at the gig in The Fairways Hotel below.
