Deaths in Louth - Friday, April 6, 2018

The death has occurred of Niamh McAdam of Newstone, Drumconrath, Meath /Ardee

Suddenly. Niamh is predeceased by her parents George and Kathleen, her sisters Maureen and Pearl. Niamh loved by her husband Thos Boyle will be sadly missed by Thos, her sisters Gráinne, Deirdre, Úna, Bernie, Eimear, and Áine, her brothers Diarmuid, Bob, Mossy and Píaras, her brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, uncles, aunts, cousins and many friends.

Niamh will repose in her sister, Eimear's residence in Tullykeel, Ardee on Friday from 2pm to 10pm. House Private on Saturday morning. Removal on Saturday morning at 10:30am to St. Malachy's Church, Reaghstown arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Cremation afterwards in Glasnevin Crematorium, Dublin at 2:30pm.

May She Rest In Peace

Family flowers only please.

Donations, if desired, to the Simon Community

The death has occurred of Gerard Rogers of Jenkinstown, Dundalk

Peacefully, in the tender and dedicated care of the staff of Louth County Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of the late Anna and dear father of Rosaleen, John, Gerard, Pauline, Anna and Carmel. He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing daughters, sons, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Reposing at home from 8pm on Thursday. Removal on Saturday at 10.15am, to St. Mary's Church, Ravensdale, arriving for Mass at 11am. Funeral afterwards to Calvary Cemetery.

May He Rest in Peace