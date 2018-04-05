Blood donors wanted in Dundalk this month

There is an opportunity to give blood at the Irish Blood Transfusion Service mobile clinic's in two locations in Dundalk throughout April.



The first mobile IBTS clinic will be at the Crowne Plaza Hotel on Tuesday 17th April, and on Wednesday 18th April, 2018 from 4:30pm to 8:00pm.



The second mobile clinic takes place at the Clan Na Gael G.A.A. Centre on Thursday 19th April, from 4:30pm to 8:00pm and on Sunday 22nd April, 2018 from 11:30am to 3:00pm.



You must be 18 or over and under 65 to give blood for the first time. If you are aged between 65 and 70 years (up to, but not including your 70th birthday) and you have donated in the last 10 years you can give blood.



One in four people will need a blood transfusion at some point in their lives. Every day, patients in hospitals throughout Ireland require blood transfusions. Sometimes it may be for a routine surgical procedure such as a hip operation.

Other times it may be for someone recovering from a road traffic accident, major surgery such as a heart bypass or perhaps a transfusion is needed to enable a patient to tolerate the effects of cancer treatment. The Irish Blood Transfusion Service (IBTS) provides the blood and blood products needed in hospitals to help these patients.

Every week 3,000 donations are needed in Ireland. A coronary artery bypass may use between 1 and 5 units of blood. A car victim may require up to 30 units of blood, a bleeding ulcer could require anything between 3 and 30 units of blood. An average adult has between 10 and 12 pints of blood.

A blood donation is just 470mls – less than one pint. Please remember that Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda required 2,711 units in 2017.