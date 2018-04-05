The search is on for the 2018 Louth Rose

The search is underway to find the 2018 Louth Rose and young women from all over the county are invited to apply online ahead of this year’s Louth Rose Selection.



Aoife Heffron, the current Louth Rose will hand over the sash and crown to the new Louth Rose on Saturday, April 21st, 2018 in the Four Seasons Hotel, Carlingford.



The current Rose of Tralee, Dr Jennifer Byrne recently teamed up with RTÉ’s Rose of Tralee Presenter, Dáithí Ó Sé to launch the search for her successor who will be crowned in the Festival Dome on Tuesday 21st August.



Dr Jennifer Byrne, the first ever Offaly Rose to take the title, said: “All I can say to any young woman is to ‘go for it and apply!’ The Rose of Tralee International Festival has truly been the most incredible experience of my life and I hope to encourage as many young women as possible to take part and become their local Rose.



I guarantee them they will make incredible friends and have an amazing experience. I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my w as the Rose of Tralee so far and am really excited for what’s to come. Many people think that the Rose of Tralee festival is just one week long and they don’t realise that the Roses and Rose Escorts have so many incredible experiences throughout the whole year.



I’ve so many more exciting times ahead and I’m really looking forward to meeting the 2018 Roses who will be selected in the coming months.”



Rose of Tralee regional selections will take place from February to June all over the world and anyone interested in entering the Louth Rose of Tralee event can do so online at www.roseoftralee.ie. As the Lead Sponsor of the Rose of International Festival, Tipperary Crystal will present, the 2018 Rose of Tralee with a complete collection of Tipperary Crystal Fine Jewellery, a range of high-quality products from their Giftware and Homeware Collections.

She’ll wear the splendid tiara featuring the Rose motif as the central framework, adorned in glistening crystals and the exquisitely crafted Crystal Perpetual Trophy.

The 2018 Rose of Tralee Festival will run from Friday 17th to Tuesday 21st August.