Water outages will affect three areas across Dundalk today

Tia Clarke

Reporter:

Tia Clarke

New connection works being carried out by Irish Water may cause supply disruptions to Mullagharlin Road, Dublin Road, Hoey's Lane and surrounding areas in Dundalk, Co. Louth.

Works have an estimated completion time of 6pm on 5 April.

If you need to contact Irish Water about this supply and service alert, please quote this unique alert reference number: LOU020069. 