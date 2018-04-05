Gardai raids in Louth as part of organized crime operation

During operations this morning the Criminal Assets Bureau assisted by the Garda Emergency Response Unit, Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (Stolen Motor Vehicle Unit) Revenue Customs and local Gardaí conducted twenty-one searches in counties Louth, Meath, Cavan, Monaghan and Dublin targeting the proceeds of Organized Crime.



During the course of this morning’s searches the following list of property has been seized, according to Gardai:

1. Approximately €27,800 in cash and £1,570 (sterling)

2. Two stolen caravans

3. One Mercedes Benz car.

4. A selection of strimmer’s and lawn mowers

5. Cannabis herb & Cocaine (subject to analysis) street value €1,000 approximately.

6. A Rolex watch.

A quantity of documents, mobile phones are currently being examined by Gardaí. A freezing order has been made on a substantial sum of money in a financial institution.

One man has been arrested in connection with this investigation.