Tommy Tiernan bringing new show to Dundalk

Top Irish comedian Tommy Tiernan will be bringing his hit new show 'A Work in Progress' to Dundalk's Spirit Store for two nights this June.

Tommy will take to the local stage on Friday June 22nd and Saturday June 23rd.

"Come along and see Tommy working hard on getting his new show together in a host of intimate venue’s across the country.

"It promises to be jam packed with unmannerly notions, chaotic flights of fancy and joyful talking. Get up close and personal with one of the worlds most respected comedians."

DATE: Friday 22 and Sat 23rd of June Spirit Store, Dundalk

Tickets €19 from www.spiritstore.ie Phone: 042 9352697.

Tickets go on sale this Monday 9th April at 10am