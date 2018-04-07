Kilcurry man (26) had 33 previous convictions

A local man with 33 previous convictions, including arson and burglary, was arrested for public order offences following an incident in the town centre, where he was kicking bins, Dundalk District Court heard last Wednesday.

James McNamee (26) of Drumbilla, Kilcurry admitted being intoxicated in a public place and using threatening abusive or insulting behaviour, on Park Street, on March 18th last.

The Defence solicitor said his client was going from the pub to his mother’s house and “had a few drinks”. He stressed that the accused had a lot of difficulties in his youth but nothing recently and is currently seeking employment.

Judge John Coughlan put back the case to June 13th for preparation of a probation report.