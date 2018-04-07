Dundalk man denied stealing DVDs from Tesco

A 24-year-old man charged with stealing 160 DVDs from Tesco Extra in Dundalk, had the case against him withdrawn at the local district court last week.

Conor Hillen of Mullaharlin Park, Dundalk had denied stealing 40 DVDs each of the movies Baby Driver, Spiderman, Conor McGregor and Transformers on November 19th last.

The court heard it was alleged the accused had placed the items in a large Christmas bag before passing all payment points and walking out of the store.

CCTV footage was shown to the court but having questioned a witness, Inspector Martin Beggy subsequently told Judge John Coughlan the state could not take the case any further.