'People get a chance, if they don’t take it, it’s gone' - Dundalk Judge

A 28 year old local woman who was found unsuitable for the new drugs court was told at Dundalk District Court last week she has lost the chance she had been given.

Amy Reenan with an address at Castle Park, Dundalk was before the court in relation to nine offences including unlawful possession of Diamorphine and having it for sale or supply at Dundalk Garda Station on May 22nd last year.

She was also charged with threatening to injure a man with a syringe a Aghameen Park, Dundalk on April 17th last and stealing an insulin pen and needle at The Library, Roden Place, on November 6th last, in addition to shoplifting offences.

When her cases were called on Wednesday, the Defence solicitor said the probation report was ‘not very positive’ in terms of engagement, but asked the court to give her client a further opportunity as she said she has now engaged with the Simon Community.

However, Judge John Coughlan said “It’s down here ‘Not suitable for the drugs court’ and he added “People get a chance. If they don’t take it...it’s gone.”

The solicitor asked the judge to consider seeking an updated report but Judge Coughlan replied the Probation Service have washed their hands of it.

The case was adjourned to the 13th of June.