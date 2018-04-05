Dundalk man (27) with 61 previous convictions gets two months

A man with 61 previous convictions who admitted a public order offence on Crowe Street, Dundalk, was sentenced to two months at the local district court last Wednesday.

Sean Ward (27) of Oldbridge, Toberona, Dundalk was prosecuted for using threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour on January 26th last.

The Defence solicitor said his client is unemployed and had difficulties with intoxicants but is now seeing the Turas counselling service and SOSAD.

After imposing the sentence, Judge John Coughlan said the accused could appeal by lodging a cash recognizance of €200.