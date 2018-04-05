Deaths in Louth - Thursday, April 5, 2018

The death has occurred of Danny Hearty of Saint Nicholas Avenue, Dundalk

Peacefully at home. Beloved brother of Teresa, Robert, Eileen and Mary. Danny will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his sisters, brother, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at the home of his sister Eileen Duffy, 6 Saint Nicholas Avenue, Dundalk, on Thursday afternoon between 2pm and 9pm. Removal on Friday morning at 10.30am walking to Saint Nicholas' Church arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Thereafter to Saint. Patrick’s Cemetery for burial.

May He Rest In Peace