LOUTH WEATHER
Met Éireann issues status yellow weather warning for below freezing temperatures
There is a yellow weather warning for the entire country tonight
Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow Low-Temperature warning for the entire country tonight with temperatures expected to fall as low as -3 and -4 degrees.
The alert is valid from 9pm this evening (Wednesday, April 4) until 9am tomorrow morning.
Motorists are advised to travel with extreme care as road conditions will be icy tomorrow morning.
