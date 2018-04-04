Register for Dundalk's Darkness Into Light Walk at The Marshes this weekend

Registration for the second-ever Dundalk Darkness Into Light charity walk will take place this weekend at the Marshes Shopping Centre.

You can sign up to take part in the walk on Saturday and Sunday from 12 to 6pm. Pieta House will send on your official t-shirt before the event.

Only cards will be accepted at the event.

Darkness Into Light is a global movement against suicide which saw over 150,000 people across Ireland walk until dawn to raise money for Pieta House in 2017.

The charity event sees participants walk or run a 5km route in order to raise awareness of issues such as suicide, self-harm, and stigma surrounding mental health issues.

The early dawn represents hope and is symbolic of the work of Pieta House; bringing people from darkness back into the light.

Last year, Dundalk IT hosted the walk for the first time and raised over €60,000.

The 2018 event will take place on May 12th at 4.15am at Dundalk Institute of Technology.

For more information see: www.facebook.com/DarknessIntoLightDLK/