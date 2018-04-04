LOTTO
Lucky Louth Lotto player scoops €30,000 in scratch card win
A Louth Lotto player has won €30,000
An extremely lucky Louth Lotto player has scooped €30,000 in a scratch card win.
The Wee County winner dropped into National Lottery's headquarters in Dublin today to collect their substantial win.
The person scooped the jackpot on a Diamond Bingo Doubler National Lottery scratch card.
No further details yet on where in Louth the winner is from.
The National Lotto congratulated the winner on Twitter.
A lucky player from the 'Wee County' - Co. #Louth has dropped Lottery HQ today to claim a top prize of €30,000 won while playing a Diamond Bingo Doubler National Lottery Scratch Card. Congratulations #WinningWays pic.twitter.com/TE0vSlUqrJ— The National Lottery (@NationalLottery) April 3, 2018
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on