Lucky Louth Lotto player scoops €30,000 in scratch card win

An extremely lucky Louth Lotto player has scooped €30,000 in a scratch card win.

The Wee County winner dropped into National Lottery's headquarters in Dublin today to collect their substantial win. 

The person scooped the jackpot on a Diamond Bingo Doubler National Lottery scratch card. 

No further details yet on where in Louth the winner is from.  

The National Lotto congratulated the winner on Twitter. 