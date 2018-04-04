Lucky Louth Lotto player scoops €30,000 in scratch card win

An extremely lucky Louth Lotto player has scooped €30,000 in a scratch card win.

The Wee County winner dropped into National Lottery's headquarters in Dublin today to collect their substantial win.

The person scooped the jackpot on a Diamond Bingo Doubler National Lottery scratch card.

No further details yet on where in Louth the winner is from.

The National Lotto congratulated the winner on Twitter.