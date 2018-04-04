Deaths in Louth - Wednesday 4 April 2018

The death has occurred of Joseph (Joe) Bellew (Snr) of Doolargy Avenue, Muirhevnamor and formerly of Broughton Street, Dundalk

Peacefully in the love and tender care of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his parents Anthony and Margaret. Joe beloved husband of Mary (née O'Callaghan) and dear dad of Joseph, Amanda, Mary and Lisa, He will be very sadly missed by his wife, son, daughters, brothers Anthony and Paul, sons-in-law Ciarán, Paul and Jason, daughter-in-law Laura, 13 grandchildren, brothers and sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Shevlin's Funeral Home, Barrack Street from Wednesday morning 11am to 8pm. Removal on Thursday morning at 10.40am driving to The Church of The Holy Family, Muirhevnamor arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial in Saint Patrick's Cemetery, Dundalk.

May He Rest In Peace.

The death has occurred of Danny Hearty of Saint Nicholas Avenue, Dundalk

Peacefully at home. Beloved brother of Teresa, Robert, Eileen and Mary. Danny will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his sisters, brother, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Funeral arrangements will be announced on Wednesday afternoon.

The death has occurred of Anthony McDonnell of Muff, Louth Village

Peacefully at home. Anthony, beloved son of the late Peter and Manyann and brother of Philomena (Brigidine Convent, Tullow) and the late Bernadette Mc Cabe. Deeply regretted by his sister, grandnephew Oisín and his wife Dolly and their children Fionn and Orlaith, brother in law Nicholas, nieces Sinead, Brid and Aine, nephews Nicholas and Tomas, in-laws, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home from 2pm on Thursday with removal at 6pm to the Church of Immaculate Conception, Louth, arriving for evening prayer at 6.30pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

May He Rest In Peace.