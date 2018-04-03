Dundalk gardai stop this ridiculous towing effort

The Dundalk Roads Policing Unit stopped this SUV which was ridiculously towing a trailer with a car sitting on the trailer this afternoon. 
 
As can be seen from the picture, the towed car was in a very unsecured position.
 
The vehicle was seized on suspicion of no insurance.
 
According to Gardai the driver will be prosecuted for driving with an unsecured load and over the legal weight limit for their license.