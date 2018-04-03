LOUTH WEATHER: Forecast for the week ahead

As the country gets back to work after the Easter break, local social media weather expert Louth Weather has given us a forecast for the week ahead.

The words 'damp' and 'cold' spring to mind....

"Today starts dull and damp with outbreaks of mostly light rain. It will turn brighter for the afternoon but there will also be frequent showers, some could be heavy, with the odd rumble of thunder possible. Max 9°C. Fresh easterly winds will veer SW and ease tomorrow evening.

"Wednesday will be mostly dry and cloudy with a few sunny breaks. The odd shower could turn up anywhere, but they won't be as frequent or heavy as on Tuesday. NW winds strengthening in the afternoon, but easing after dark. Max 7°C. Cold with frost forming on Wednesday night.

"Thursday starts sunny but it will turn cloudy through the morning / afternoon. Rain arriving in the evening will continue through the night. Strong southerly winds. Max 8°C.

"Friday starts dull and damp. Conditions should improve for the afternoon with a mix of sunshine and showers. More rain likely later in the day. Milder at 11°C. Strong southerly winds.

"Early indications for the week are for a continuation of this unsettled theme. Milder with temperatures up to 12°C by day and less windy. Some showers but decent dry periods too."