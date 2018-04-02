Burglar armed with hammer and screwdriver apprehended at Castletown Road premises 

Avondale park burglary

A house in Avondale Park was burgled on Tuesday, March 27.

Gardai say the home was entered via the rear door during the day.

There were a number of items disturbed in the break-in.

Dundalk gardai had no further information on what was taken.

Burglar armed with hammer and screwdriver

A licensed commercial premises on the Castletown Road was burgled on March 28.

A 29-year-old man, armed with a hammer and a screwdriver, was apprehended by Gardai trying to leave the premises at 2:10am.

The man appeared before Dundalk District Court later that day and is expected to appear before the court again in the coming days.

Registration plates stolen

A number of registration plates were stolen from cars parked along the Haynestown Road on Tuesday, March 27.The number plates were stolen from the cars between 7:30 and 9pm.

Gardai say the number plates could be used in other crimes.