LOUTH WEATHER: Easter Monday looking 'very unpleasant'

Social media weather expert Louth Weather is forecasting that Easter Monday is going to be particularly 'unpleasant' in terms of weather for the Wee County.

In a Facebook update this afternoon, Louth Weather had this to say:

"Bank Holiday Monday looks very unpleasant with lots of heavy rain. It will also be cold for early April with max values of only 5°C.

"Indeed it will be cold enough for snow over the mountains during the morning. Very windy too with easterly winds gusting to 80kph."

Stay in bed and keep scoffing those Easter eggs...