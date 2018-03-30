ANTI-SOCIAL BEHAVIOUR
Garda car rammed by "boy racers" outside of Dundalk last night
Gardai searching for the car which escaped across the border
The Garda car was rammed and damaged last night
Gardai are searching for a blue Isuzu trooper which escaped across the border after ramming a Garda car.
Gardai were called to the scene of a "boy racer type gathering" in Carrickarnon, just outside Dundalk at 11:30pm last night.
The Isuzu rammed and caused damage to a Garda patrol car.
Dundalk Gardai seized a Jaguar car which was involved in the anti-social behaviour.
Gardai were thankful that no one was injured during the incident and say the sting was part of their ongoing operations into prosecuting individuals for reckless driving.
A Garda spokesperson said they are appealing to the public to get in touch with information on the Isuzu car which has a registration of KLZ 6353 on 042 93 88400.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on