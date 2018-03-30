ANTI-SOCIAL BEHAVIOUR

Garda car rammed by "boy racers" outside of Dundalk last night

Gardai searching for the car which escaped across the border

Tia Clarke

Reporter:

Tia Clarke

Email:

tia.clarke@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Garda car rammed by "boy racers" outside of Dundalk last night

The Garda car was rammed and damaged last night

Gardai are searching for a blue Isuzu trooper which escaped across the border after ramming a Garda car. 

Gardai were called to the scene of a "boy racer type gathering" in Carrickarnon, just outside Dundalk at 11:30pm last night.  

The Isuzu rammed and caused damage to a Garda patrol car. 

Dundalk Gardai seized a Jaguar car which was involved in the anti-social behaviour.  

Gardai were thankful that no one was injured during the incident and say the sting was part of their ongoing operations into prosecuting individuals for reckless driving. 

A Garda spokesperson said they are appealing to the public to get in touch with information on the Isuzu car which has a registration of KLZ 6353 on 042 93 88400. 