Garda car rammed by "boy racers" outside of Dundalk last night

Gardai are searching for a blue Isuzu trooper which escaped across the border after ramming a Garda car.

Gardai were called to the scene of a "boy racer type gathering" in Carrickarnon, just outside Dundalk at 11:30pm last night.

The Isuzu rammed and caused damage to a Garda patrol car.

Dundalk Gardai seized a Jaguar car which was involved in the anti-social behaviour.

Gardai were thankful that no one was injured during the incident and say the sting was part of their ongoing operations into prosecuting individuals for reckless driving.

A Garda spokesperson said they are appealing to the public to get in touch with information on the Isuzu car which has a registration of KLZ 6353 on 042 93 88400.