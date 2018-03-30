'Van load' of rubbish dumped beside 'Special Area of Conservation' sign in Dundalk

Blackrock Tidy Towns have posted a series of pictures showing a quantity of rubbish which was illegally dumped at The Loakers on the approach to Blackrock last night.

The rubbish was dumped right beside the the sign which says it is a Special Area of Conservation (SAC) and a Special Protection Area (SPA), according to Blackrock Tidy Towns.

They also state that the County Council are now dealing with the matter.