Louth couple hailed as heroes for saving heart attack victim's life who collapsed whilst driving

A Termonfeckin couple have been hailed as heroes after they came to the rescue of a man who was having a heart attack and saved his life.

The Louth couple, Mark McDonnell and Laura Armada Buch, were thanked by the family of the man after he collapsed behind the wheel whilst driving with his wife in a busy carpark.

The couple sprang into action when they spotted the man slumping behind the wheel at 1.30pm last Bank Holiday Monday last week as the family were coming from a kids swimming lesson at the M1 retail park with their sons, Dylan, eight and Izan, four.

Their quick actions stopping the swerving car before it crashed.

Louth woman Laura then performed CPR for ten minutes until the emergency services arrived.

The rescue also led to a video, (posted on Facebook by Dad Mark), which shows the couple's four-year-old son Izan copying the heroic actions of his mum by giving CPR to a hot water bottle.

Speaking to TheMirror.ie, mum Laura who is a fitness instructor at her company Lab Fitness and also has a range of healthy juices, explained:

“Mark noticed a car that was making a funny noise coming around the corner. All of a sudden he took off over to the car when he saw the driver fall back in the seat.

“As the car swerved, he pulled the handbrake and took the keys from the ignition so it wouldn’t crash. I saw him ringing the emergency services and ran to see if I could help.”

The mum, who is trained in CPR told how she sprang into action:

“The man had turned purple in the face and was struggling to breathe. I was looking for a pulse but couldn’t find one.

“Other people had come on the scene at that point and I asked some men to lift him out of the car so I could perform CPR.

“The emergency services were also telling Mark to keep up CPR until the ambulance arrived.”

The mum continued on with the treatment for ten minutes until the paramedics were able to get a pulse and rushed the man to the hospital.

Laura added: “It all happened so fast. His wife was also in the car and I think she was in a shocked state. Other people were making sure she was ok. I just remember thinking that he may not make it, but that I was going to give it my best shot to save him.”

The man who suffered the heart attack was transferred to a hospital in Dublin where he underwent a triple bypass. He is now said to be recovering well and wants to meet up with the couple once he is able.