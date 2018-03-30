Deaths in Louth - Friday March 30th 2018

The death has occurred of Marie Fitzgerald of Carroll mead and formerly O’Hanlon Park, Dundalk

Peacefully in the Louth County Hospital. Marie loving mother of Paul and Zachary, Deeply regretted by her sons, granddaughter Bridie, her sister Iris Marmion and brother Jimmy, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May she Rest In Peace

Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Molly Maureen Hogan (née Mongey) of Dunleer, Louth / Navan

Molly, beloved wife of the late John and loving mother of Ann, Judy, Mag, Gincy, Mona and Crissie. Pre-deceased by her son-in-law Tádhg and grandson Robert. Sadly missed by her daughters, sons-in-law Mattie, Mike, Ken, Kieran and Noel, her 16 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home from 12 noon on Saturday followed by removal to Saint Brigid’s Church, Dunleer arriving for evening prayers at 6.30pm. Funeral Mass on Easter Sunday morning at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Mosstown Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Joan Walsh (née Gibney) of Cherrybrook, Ardee

Peacefully at Moorehall Lodge Nursing Home, Ardee. Predeceased by her husband Loughlin. Deeply regretted by her daughters Margaret and Voilet and son Loughlin, son-in-law David, grandchildren Laura, James and Niamh, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at the Oratory in Moorehall Lodge, Hale St. Ardee on Friday 30th March 2018 from 5pm until 7pm. Removal on Saturday morning at 9.45am, walking to The Church of the Nativity of Our Lady, Ardee arriving for Funeral Liturgy at 10am. Burial afterwards in Mount Jerome Cemetery, Dublin.