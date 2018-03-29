70-year-old man killed in farming accident involving a cow in South Armagh

A man in his 70's has been killed in a farming accident involving a cow in South Armagh.

The accident happened on Wednesday on the Newry Road in Mullaghbawn.

The death is not being treated as suspicious.

A spokesperson for the Health and Safety Executive NI told The Belfast Telegraph: "HSENI is aware of the incident in South Armagh, and are making enquiries. Our thoughts are with the deceased’s family at this difficult time."