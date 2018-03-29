TidyTowns organisers call for Louth entrants for the 2018 competition

SuperValu TidyTowns organisers are calling for Louth entrants to the 2018 competition.

Over the past 60 years of the SuperValu TidyTowns competition, generations of TidyTowns volunteers up and down the country have worked to improve the appearance of their locality and make their town or village more attractive for residents and visitors alike.

Speaking at the launch of the 2018 competition, Martin Kelleher, Managing Director, SuperValu said: “This year is an important milestone for SuperValu TidyTowns as it marks the 60th anniversary of the competition. Reaching this landmark is a remarkable achievement both for the competition and the TidyTowns committees who have worked tirelessly over the year to enhance their towns and villages.”

Mr. Kelleher went on to say: “This year, as we mark the 60th anniversary of TidyTowns, we are calling on volunteers in Co. Louth to get involved."

The Minister for Regional Economic Development, Michael Ring, T.D. said:

“The SuperValu TidyTowns Competition is built on the voluntary effort of ordinary people across Ireland. It is a competition which brings neighbours, with shared values and shared interests, together to improve their locality. Almost all members in a community can contribute to the SuperValu TidyTowns competition, regardless of age, ability or interests. I urge existing Tidy TownsCommittees in Louth to register by the 23rd May deadline and I would love to see towns and villages get involved which haven’t previously participated in the competition.”

This year’s competition will also see the addition of the Schools Award, an initiative run by SuperValu that aims to encourage schools in communities across the country to get involved with their local TidyTowns committee and play a part in building better communities.

The closing date for receipt of entries for this year’s competitions is 23rd May 2018. Entry forms for the SuperValu TidyTowns competition can be obtained from the TidyTowns Unit in the Department of Rural and Community Development – phone (076 100 6912) or by visiting www.tidytowns.ie or www.supervalu.ie. For entry to the Special Competitions please download your entry form at www.tidytowns.ie.

Volunteers across Ireland who want to get involved or set up a TidyTowns Committee can find more information at: www.supervalu.ie/real-people/ sponsorship/tidytowns/how-to-get-involved

In November 2017 Fine Gael TD, Fergus O’Dowd announced that towns and villages in County Louth would benefit from €40k in Government funding to mark 60th anniversary of TidyTowns.