Dundalk MACE stores receive excellence awards

Fee’s MACE Castletown Road, Dundalk was among an elite group of retailers from around the country who were awarded a MACE Excellence Award for five consecutive years.

Other local stores to receive a MACE Excellence Award for 2017 were Flanagan’s MACE Dublin Road, Dundalk and Prunty’s MACE Castlebellingham.

The MACE Excellence Awards, held in association with the Excellence Ireland Quality Association, are only awarded to MACE stores that pass an intensive year-long inspection, including unannounced audits and visits from mystery shoppers.

Congratulating the winners, Daniel O’Connell, MACE Sales Director, said: “The MACE Excellence Awards recognise those who, through their commitment to outstanding retail standards and customer service, continue to set the benchmark for the brand and marketplace overall. Increasingly high standards are undoubtedly contributing to the continued success of MACE.

"Retailers who achieve the MACE Excellence Award must comply with a strict set of criteria, which involves stores being rigorously monitored throughout the year. Their efforts have been truly outstanding and their recognition is very well-deserved.”

MACE is the longest serving convenience brand in Ireland, serving local communities for more than 50 years. Operated by independent retailers, the network includes local community stores as well as forecourt shopping, with over 160 MACE stores located around the country.