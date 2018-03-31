Mother (44) who stole toys from Dundalk store two days before Christmas avoids conviction

Dundalk District Court

A mother who admitted stealing €213 worth of toys from Smyth’s Toy Store two days before Christmas last year, avoided a conviction at Dundalk District Court last Wednesday.

The court heard Jennifer Myles (44) with an address at Donaghmoyne, Carrickmacross had a previous conviction for being intoxicated in charge of a vehicle from Carrickmacross District Court in June 2015 and for theft for which she received a suspended sentence in 2012.

Judge John Coughlan said if he were to impose a penalty “Really it’s a hardship on the children and this happened two days before Christmas Day”.