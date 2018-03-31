Blackrock takeaway worker 'pressured' by youths

A part-time worker in a takeaway premises in Blackrock felt pressured into buying alcohol for a group of local teenagers who messaged him their drinks order on Facebook, Dundalk District Court was told last week.

Stephen Wang (38) of Rock Road, Blackrock was summonsed for two offences of purchasing intoxicating liquor for delivery to under 18 year olds, on Main Street, Blackrock on the 16th and 24th of June last year.

Sgt. Vincent O’Connell told the court on Wednesday that he was on mobile patrol in Beech Park, Blackrock when he encountered a number of youths.

He said he took them home to their parents, a complaint was subsequently made and following an investigation the identity of the person who had bought them the alcohol from local shops was established.

The court heard the teens had messaged the defendant on Facebook to get them the drink.

The Defence solicitor said his client had felt pressurised as the youths were congregating outside the takeaway where he works part time.

He added Mr. Wang had no previous convictions, has been in Ireland 12 years, has an unblemished record and was deeply apologetic when questioned and admitted the offences straight away.

At Dundalk district court, Judge John Coughlan imposed a €600 euro fine for the first offence and gave the defendant six months to pay.