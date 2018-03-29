Major works on Iarnród Éireann network over Easter weekend

Northside DART, Northern Commuter and Belfast Enterprise track works are set to take place this weekend between Saturday 31st March and Easter Sunday 1st April.

Track improvement works will take place between Connolly and Rush and Lusk on Saturday 31st March and Easter Sunday 1st April.

Services will operate as follows:

DART services will not operate between Howth/Malahide and Dublin Connolly. DART services between Connolly and Bray/Greystones will operate. Dublin Bus will accept rail tickets on northside routes during this time.

Belfast Enterprise services will operate as a bus transfer between Dublin Connolly and Drogheda, with a train service between Drogheda and Belfast.

Northern Commuter services will operate to a limited schedule between Drogheda and Skerries, with a bus transfer between Dublin Connolly and Skerries.

Full services on these routes will resume on Easter Monday 2nd April.

Full details of service arrangements are available at www.irishrail.ie