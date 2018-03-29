Solidarity protest at Dundalk Courthouse today to support Ulster Rugby rape trial victim

A protest is being held at Dundalk courthouse at 1pm today to show solidarity with the victim at the centre of the Ulster Rugby rape trial.

Yesterday it was announced that Ulster Rugby players Paddy Jackson, Stuart Olding, Blane McIlroy and Rory Harrison were found not guilty on all counts of raping a 19-year-old student.

A representative for the group organising the protest said: "Please join us in a show of solidarity with the victim at the center if the Belfast rape trial. #webelieveher"

https://www.facebook.com/events/347118052466948/