Deaths in Louth - Thursday 29 March 2018

Monica Loughran (née Wynne), Roxboro, Dunleer

The death has occurred of Monica Loughran (née Wynne), Roxboro, Dunleer suddenly at her home. Monica, beloved wife of Patrick (Pat) and loving mother of Ann Marie, Patricia, Patrick, Claire, Jean and Brian. Predeceased by her brother Anthony. Sadly missed by her husband, sons, daughters, brother Fintan, sister Kathleen, grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home from 3pm until 9pm on Holy Thursday and Good Friday. Removal on Easter Saturday morning to The Church of Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception, Tenure arriving for Funeral Liturgy at 11am. Burial afterwards in Monasterboice Cemetery.

Rest In Peace.

Rita Byrne (Née Martin), Louth Village

The death has occurred of Rita Byrne (Née Martin). Peacefully surrounded by her loving family in the tender care of the staff of Castleross Nursing Home, Carrickmacross. Rita, beloved wife of late James, much-loved mother of Rosaleen, Peter, Mairead, Elearnor, Jim, Dolores. Predeceased by son Patrick and daughter-in-law Dolores, sadly missed by sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her residence from 3pm to 8 pm on Thursday and again on Friday from 3pm until 8 pm, removal Saturday morning to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Louth for Liturgy at 11 am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private Saturday morning please.

Rest In Peace.