Nirvana tribute band to play The Spirit Store this weekend

Warrenpoint-based Nirvana tribute band, Negative Creeps are happy to announce that will be playing in The Spirit Store, Dundalk this Saturday, 31st March 2018.

The band will be playing the full ‘In Utero’ album as part of the 25 year anniversary of one of "grunge’s greatest albums", so be sure to get down early.

The Spirit Store is one of the bands favorite venues to play in. They said: "If its anything like the past gigs, it will be a stomper!"

The band has extensively toured all over Ireland from Portrush to Cork and everywhere in between. They've also headlined gigs like the Empire in Belfast and The Button Factory in Dublin.

Don’t miss your chance to see Negative Creeps recreate the intense, raw sound of live Nirvana! With songs taken from across the bands entire back catalogue.

The band says: "Come experience the music of Nirvana as it should be, LIVE AND LOUD! Come as you are."

www.facebook.com/negativecreepsnirvana

https://twitter.com/negative_creeps