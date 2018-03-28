Ardee man's documentary to air on TV3 this Easter

It's Not Yet Dark, the acclaimed independent Irish documentary film directed by Ardee man Frankie Fenton, is to receive it's Irish television premiere on TV3 this coming weekend.

The 2017 film will be broadcast as part of a 9pm double bill on Easter Sunday night including 'My Name Is Emily', the 2015 movie directed by Simon Fitzmaurice, the subject of Fenton's film.

The documentary has been available to view on streaming service Volta since November, having been released on a limited run in cinemas across Ireland earlier in the Autumn.

It's Not Yet Dark sees Ardee-native Fenton follow film-marker Fitzmaurice as he directed 'My Name Is Emily', the Evanna Lynch fronted drama. Fitzmaurice was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease in 2008. He lost movement across his body as the disease took hold - using eye-gaze technology to communicate.

Bringing My Name Is Emily to the big screen was an extraordinary achievement for the man from Greystones, battling against the odds and the restrictions that came with his illness.

He died in late October last year, shortly after the documentary It's Not Yet Dark had enjoyed it's Irish premiere. Simon Fitzmaurice was married to Ardee local Ruth Fitzmaurice, who wrote a best-selling memoir - 'I Found My Tribe' about her life coping with Simon's illness and family life.

My Name Is Emily airs on Sunday night at 9pm on TV3, with It's Not Yet Dark following at 10.50pm.