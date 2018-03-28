RTÉ show seeking foodie families in Louth with ties abroad to star in series three

The hit RTÉ One series Tastes Like Home is coming back for a third series and they are looking for people in Louth to take part.

Catherine Fulvio's show is looking for people who want to be Ireland's next TV foodie star and have a loved one living abroad.

In series one and two the show followed Irish families far and near from South Korea, London, Canada and South Africa with dishes including a mouthwatering seafood platter of smoked scallops and lobster, to a traditional fish pie with a twist and a very Irish nettle and leek soup.

A spokesperson said: "We all have a dish that awakens the very best of memories, and we want you to share yours with the nation! Catherine will visit your loved one wherever they live, be it Hong Kong, Iceland, Poland, Wellington or Brisbane, and help them recreate the dish that "Tastes Like Home".

"As well as Irish families with loved ones abroad we are also looking to feature people or families who have settled here and now call Ireland home in these stories Catherine will meet you and then travel to visit your family and friends from your homeland."

Successful applicants will host Catherine in their home and teach her how to whip up their gastronomical delight. Catherine then visits their loved one abroad, taking viewers on a whistle-stop tour of their home away from home, before helping to re-create the dish that for them, tastes like home.

Speaking ahead of the third series, which will air later in 2018, presenter Catherine Fulvio said: “Food is part of our culture and our heritage and it is evident from this TV series, Tastes Like Home, that when we move abroad it is one of the first things we miss about home. It has been a pleasure for me to bring the distinctive flavours or Ireland to all four corners of the globe and I look forward to doing it again in series three thanks to Londis."

Applications are open until the 29th April and you should be available for filming in May/June 2018, any level of cooking skills is required to feature on the show. But a passion for home-made cooking is a must!

Visit your local Londis store to pick up an application form or apply directly online at www.tasteslikehome.ie or post your completed application forms to "Tastes Like Home TV Show, C/O Another Avenue, 14 Clyde Road, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4” or return them to your local Londis.