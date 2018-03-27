Easter Monday coffee morning in aid of Dundalk branch of Irish Wheelchair Association

Dundalk man John Morgan is hosting a coffee morning on Easter Monday, April 2.

All proceeds raised on the day will go towards funding a IALV pilgramage to Lourdes and to the Dundalk branch of the Irish Wheelchair Association.

The event will take place at 27 Suil Na Mara on The Point Road Dundalk from 10:30am to 2:30pm.



The Dundalk branch of the Irish Wheelchair Association is hoping that funds raised will go towards a new bus which will be used to transport wheelchair users to social events, such as trips to sports and leisure complexes around Dundalk and Ardee. A new bus will cost in the region of €60,000 to €70,000.



John Morgan, who has been using a wheelchair since 2012, said: “We raised €1,800 at the coffee morning last year. We're really hoping we can beat that amount this year!”



On the day of the Coffee Morning Geraldine Moore will be offering aromatherapy hand massage and John Moore will be selling a selection of their homemade aromatherapy products with 100% of the proceeds going to the charities. All are welcome.