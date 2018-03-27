Irish Water
Water services disruptions expected in Muirhevnamore and surrounding areas today
Irish Water says there may be disruptions in Muirhevnamore and surrounding areas today
Irish Water has warned customers in Muirhevnamore and surrounding areas that repairs to a burst water main "may cause supply disruptions" today.
Irish Water says the works have an estimated completion time of 6pm today (March 27th).
There will be a traffic management system in place for the duration of the works.
If you need to contact Irish Water about this supply and service alert, please quote this unique alert reference number: LOU019842.
